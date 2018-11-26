Packers' Jimmy Graham: Plays sparingly in Week 12
Graham (thumb) caught two of four targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Vikings.
Graham was able to play Sunday despite fracturing his thumb in the Packers' previous game, but his injury prevented him from blocking at an effective level. As a result, the Packers limited Graham to just 22 snaps in the contest. Graham's thumb will likely improve moving forward, but since he's still not even two weeks removed from suffering the injury, his snaps could be restricted again next weekend against the Cardinals. Graham's participation -- or lack thereof -- at practice this week could provide an early hint to how involved he'll be versus Arizona, but it's not the most favorable matchup for the 32-year-old. The Cardinals have ceded just one touchdown to opposing tight ends since Week 2.
More News
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Playing Sunday, as expected•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: In line to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Listed as questionable for SNF•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Set to practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Not practicing Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12