Graham (thumb) caught two of four targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Vikings.

Graham was able to play Sunday despite fracturing his thumb in the Packers' previous game, but his injury prevented him from blocking at an effective level. As a result, the Packers limited Graham to just 22 snaps in the contest. Graham's thumb will likely improve moving forward, but since he's still not even two weeks removed from suffering the injury, his snaps could be restricted again next weekend against the Cardinals. Graham's participation -- or lack thereof -- at practice this week could provide an early hint to how involved he'll be versus Arizona, but it's not the most favorable matchup for the 32-year-old. The Cardinals have ceded just one touchdown to opposing tight ends since Week 2.