Graham will test out multiple splints in practice this week to see if he can play through a broken thumb, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Graham emerged from last Thursday's loss in Seattle with the fractured appendage. In the meantime, the Packers hadn't revealed whether he was slated for an absence, but the tight end himself appears set on playing through the pain. "He [Graham] intends to try and go," McCarthy said Monday. Graham's upcoming experiments will determine whether he's available for Sunday's divisional showdown at Minnesota, which could make or break the Packers' playoff hopes.