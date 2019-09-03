Graham (finger) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Although the final injury report will come out Wednesday, Graham's participation in Green Bay's team drills signals he'll be ready for Thursday's game versus the Bears. Graham has a lot to prove this season after producing an underwhelming 55-636-2 line last year, so hopefully new head coach Matt LaFleur's system can inspire success from the veteran -- especially in the red zone.

