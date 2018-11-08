Graham (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers have been managing Graham's practice reps carefully all season due to the listed knee issue, though it's never put his status in serious jeopardy for any given week. The expectation remains that Graham will be on the field Sunday against the Dolphins to handle the bulk of the snaps at tight end for Green Bay.

