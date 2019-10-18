Packers' Jimmy Graham: Practicing Friday
Graham (ankle) returned to practice Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Even if he's a limited participant, Graham's return to practice should give him a chance to play in Sunday's game against Oakland. With wide receivers Davante Adams (toe), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (knee/ankle) and Geronimo Allison (chest/concussion) still unable to practice, Graham could see extra targets in a favorable matchup, assuming he's able to play and isn't too limited by the ankle injury.
