Graham (groin) was a limited practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Graham looked good at Friday's practice, noting the tight end should have "a seamless transition" heading into Sunday. It sounds like Graham will be able to play, but he was held without a catch on 51 snaps while battling through the same groin injury last week. The Packers have a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.