Graham is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Seahawks with a thumb injury.

Graham appeared to get his hand caught in a Seahawk's facemask while blocking for a screen pass late in the second quarter. If the veteran tight end remains out, expect Lance Kendricks and Robert Tonyan, who already has a 54-yard touchdown reception to his name in Thursday's contest, to see a larger role in the passing game.

