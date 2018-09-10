Graham caught two passes for eight yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

Graham made little impact in his Packers debut as Aaron Rodgers mainly honed in on his top three wide receivers, who caught a total of 19 passes. Graham figures to do most of his damage in the red zone this season, and the Packers rarely found themselves in that spot Sunday night. They should do that plenty though, as long as Rodgers remains on the field, so Graham should have ample opportunities to up the production down the road.