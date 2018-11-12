Graham caught one pass for 14 yards in Sunday's victory over the Dolphins.

Graham's production has seemingly fluctuated on a week-to-week basis all season, and that remained the case in Week 10, as he followed up a 55-yard-and-a-touchdown showing in Week 9 with his fewest receiving yards since Week 1. Some of that likely had to do with a lack of opportunity, as Graham was on the field for just 68 percent of the Packers' offensive snaps -- his lowest number of the season -- likely a response to the practice session he sat out Wednesday because of his sore knee. Graham will get a shot at his former team in Week 11, but with the Packers and Seahawks playing Thursday, Graham's balky knee will have less time than usual to recover. The matchup is hardly favorable, either, as the Seahawks have shut down opposing tight ends all season.