Graham caught three of four targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 44-38 overtime win over the Jets.

Graham accounted for just 34 of Aaron Rodgers' 442 passing yards. He was also the intended receiver on a two-point conversion attempt that would have turned into two points for the Jets on an interception return if not for a defensive penalty nullifying the whole play. The veteran tight end has been robbed of his bounce by injuries and has just two touchdowns heading into a Week 17 clash with the Lions after scoring 10 for the Seahawks last season.