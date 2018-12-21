Graham (knee/thumb) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at the Jets, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

As expected, Graham finished out the week with a full practice and shouldn't have any limitations Sunday. He's struggled with drops since suffering a broken thumb Nov. 15, further adding to the disappointment of what had already been a substandard campaign. Graham will now take aim at a Jets defense that's given up a league-low 39 receptions to tight ends.