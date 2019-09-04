Graham (finger) wasn't listed on the Packers' final Week 1 injury report, clearing him to play Thursday at Chicago, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After being tabbed as limited on Monday's report, Graham put together back-to-back showings Tuesday and Wednesday. It's unclear if the finger injury will impact his pass-catching ability, but the tight end will be available for Aaron Rodgers in the regular-season opener.