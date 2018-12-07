Packers' Jimmy Graham: Ready to go Sunday
Graham (knee/thumb) is clear of a designation for Sunday's contest against the Falcons, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
The Packers have managed Graham's knee all season, but a broken thumb has been his reality in the Packers' previous two games. During that stretch, he gathered in 10 of 15 passes for 84 yards and no touchdowns. He'll attempt to keep it up Sunday versus an Atlanta defense that has surrendered 7.5 YPT and four TDs to tight ends in 12 contests.
More News
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Upgrades to limited showing•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Misses practice•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Season-high eight Week 13 catches•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Cleared to play again•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Unable to get in desired work•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Upgrades to limited participation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...
-
Week 14 Sleepers
The Fantasy playoffs are here in most leagues, and Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to consider...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...