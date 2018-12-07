Graham (knee/thumb) is clear of a designation for Sunday's contest against the Falcons, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

The Packers have managed Graham's knee all season, but a broken thumb has been his reality in the Packers' previous two games. During that stretch, he gathered in 10 of 15 passes for 84 yards and no touchdowns. He'll attempt to keep it up Sunday versus an Atlanta defense that has surrendered 7.5 YPT and four TDs to tight ends in 12 contests.