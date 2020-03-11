Packers' Jimmy Graham: Release from Green Bay imminent
The Packers are slated to release Graham on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This move has been mentioned since the conclusion of the regular season. Once it's made, the Packers will free up $8 million in salary cap on the eve of free agency. Graham will have the ability to sign elsewhere immediately after accounting for 93 catches (on 149 targets) for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns in two modest campaigns in Green Bay.
