Graham (ankle) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Though Graham's workload in practice was capped for the second straight day, the Packers haven't provided any indication he's trending toward sitting out Sunday's game against the Chargers. He'll likely enter the weekend minus an injury designation if he incurs no setbacks with his ankle during Friday's session.

