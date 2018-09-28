Packers' Jimmy Graham: Removed from injury report
Graham (knee) has been removed from the injury report for Sunday's game against the Bills, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Graham was held out of practice Wednesday and restricted to limited participation Thursday and Friday. He often followed a similar return during his time in Seattle to keep his body fresh for Sundays. With Randall Cobb (hamstring) shaping up as truly questionable, the Packers may need a bit more from Graham than his current average of 6.3 targets per game.
