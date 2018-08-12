Packers' Jimmy Graham: Returns to drills

Graham (knee) returned to practice Sunday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Graham has been tending to a knee injury for a brief spell, but the concern held him out of his first chance to make an in-game impact as a Packer. His next chance to do so arrives Thursday against the Steelers, assuming he's healthy.

