Packers' Jimmy Graham: Returns to full practice
Graham (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice.
Graham returned without any limitations after getting a maintenance day to start the practice week. He's locked in as one of the more reliable options at tight end, heading into a Week 6 matchup with the 49ers on Monday Night Football. The Niners have surrendered four touchdowns to Graham's position in five weeks, despite facing three teams (DET, LAC, ARI) that have barely used their tight ends in the passing game. San Francisco did limit Kyle Rudolph to one reception (a touchdown) in the season opener, but Travis Kelce went off for 114 yards a couple weeks later. It remains to be seen if Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison will return from hamstring injuries to provide Graham with more competition for Aaron Rodgers' attention.
