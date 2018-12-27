Graham (thumb/knee) is participating in Thursday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Graham's presence at practice implies that his absence from the first session of the week Wednesday was likely a result of routine maintenance for his lingering knee issue and fractured left thumb. Neither injury has prevented Graham from playing this season, and the limited snap counts initially caused by the broken thumb are no longer a concern either. That said, Graham hasn't been the fantasy asset of old in first season in Green Bay and has seen his value depreciate in the second half of the campaign. He's reached 50 receiving yards on just two occasions since Week 9 and has scored only once over that span.

