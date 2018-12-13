Graham (thumb/knee) is taking part in Thursday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The extent of Graham's activity won't be known until after the session concludes and Green Bay releases its Thursday practice report. Even if Graham is only listed as a limited participant, it would put him on track to play Sunday against the Bears, even though his fractured left thumb continues to make catching and blocking somewhat difficult. The injury seems to be less of an issue for Graham of late than it was in Weeks 11 and 12, however. In those two contests, Graham combined to play only 43 offensive snaps, but he surpassed that total in both Weeks 13 and 14.

More News
Our Latest Stories