Graham (thumb) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Seahawks.

Graham jammed his thumb in a Seahawk's facemask while blocking for a screen pass late in the second quarter and went back to the locker room after not being able to fit his glove on his hand. Before exiting the contest, he recorded one reception for 13 yards. Look for more updates on his status to come next week when the Packers resume practice.