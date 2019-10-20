Graham caught all four of his targets for 65 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 42-24 win over Oakland.

Graham earned his touchdown Sunday, working his way across the field as Aaron Rodgers navigated the pocket late in the third quarter. By the time Graham arrived at the front pylon, the ball was out and the veteran tight end had himself a three-yard touchdown. During the first three games of season, there were concerns that Graham was a mere luxury in the Green Bay offense as he was averaging just 1.7 targets, 10 yards, and 0.3 touchdowns per game. Those concerns haven't been completely shaken, but Graham has improved with 5.3 targets, 46 yards, and 0.5 touchdowns per game in the four contests since. The next test will be to see whether he can keep that improvement up once Davante Adams (toe) returns.