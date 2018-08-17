Packers' Jimmy Graham: Scores on only catch Thursday
Graham (knee) brought in his only target for an eight-yard touchdown in the Packers' 51-34 preseason win over the Steelers on Thursday.
Graham's official Packers debut was brief but rewarding. He gave the Lambeau faithful ample reason for preseason celebration courtesy of an eight-yard scoring connection with Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter, extending the Packers' early lead to 13-0 at the time. The multi-time Pro Bowler projects as one of Rodgers' top targets in the coming season, and he'll look to continue building chemistry with the quarterback against the Raiders a week from Friday in Green Bay's "dress rehearsal" game.
