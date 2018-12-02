Packers' Jimmy Graham: Season-high eight Week 13 catches
Graham caught eight of 11 targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cardinals.
Graham was cleared of the thumb injury that had limited him recently, setting a new season high in catches. The veteran tight end's primary appeal heading into the season was his red-zone prowess, but Graham's been a major disappointment in that regard, having compiled just two touchdowns after scoring 10 for the Seahawks last season. Those struggles will be forgiven if Graham can make amends during the fantasy playoffs, and he'll have a chance to do so against the porous Falcons defense in Week 14.
More News
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Cleared to play again•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Unable to get in desired work•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Upgrades to limited participation•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Misses more practice time•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Plays sparingly in Week 12•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Playing Sunday, as expected•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...