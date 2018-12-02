Graham caught eight of 11 targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cardinals.

Graham was cleared of the thumb injury that had limited him recently, setting a new season high in catches. The veteran tight end's primary appeal heading into the season was his red-zone prowess, but Graham's been a major disappointment in that regard, having compiled just two touchdowns after scoring 10 for the Seahawks last season. Those struggles will be forgiven if Graham can make amends during the fantasy playoffs, and he'll have a chance to do so against the porous Falcons defense in Week 14.