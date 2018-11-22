Coach Mike McCarthy said Graham (thumb) would participate in Thursday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Graham hasn't given up hope of playing Sunday in Minnesota after fracturing his thumb in the Week 11 loss to the Seahawks. Though he sat out Wednesday's practice, he'll be on the field Thursday while he tests out an attachment to protect the injured finger. If the splint allows Graham to catch and run without too many complications, his odds of suiting up for the divisional matchup would increase. Lance Kendricks, Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan would all see elevated roles this weekend in the event the Packers elect to hold out Graham.