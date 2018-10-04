Packers' Jimmy Graham: Set to practice Thursday
Coach Mike McCarthy said Graham (knee) would participate in Thursday's practice, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
McCarthy didn't specify what Graham's level of involvement in the session would be, but more clarity on that front should arrive later Thursday when the team releases its practice report. Even if Graham faces some restrictions in practice, it would still amount to a positive step forward for the tight end, who was held out Wednesday for maintenance purposes. It's expected that Graham will be ready to go by the time Sunday's game against the Lions arrives, and he could be in store for a more substantial target load than normal due to the battered state of the Green Bay receiving corps. Each of the Packers' top three wideouts -- Davante Adams (calf), Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) -- are expected to go down as non-participants in Thursday's practice.
