Packers' Jimmy Graham: Shines in Week 4 loss
Graham brought in six of nine targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 34-27 loss to the Eagles on Thursday.
Graham rather surprisingly checked in behind only Davante Adams (toe) in receptions, receiving yardage and targets on the night for the Packers. The veteran tight end also found the end zone for the first time this season late in the third quarter on a 16-yard scoring toss from Aaron Rodgers, knotting the score at 27 at the time. The solid line essentially amounted to a breakout effort for Graham, who'd seen just one target apiece in each of the previous two games and hadn't recorded a reception since the opener versus the Bears. The 32-year-old will look to build on Thursday's surprising effort in a conference showdown against the Cowboys in Week 5, a week from Sunday.
