Packers' Jimmy Graham: Shut out in Week 2
Graham was not targeted in Sunday's victory over the Vikings.
It's not clear if the finger injury that limited Graham at practice last week played any part Sunday, but regardless, he was shut out in the box score after a nice showing in Week 1. Graham dominated the tight end snaps for the Packers on Sunday, playing 54 of a possible 75 plays (72 percent), but the goose egg certainly won't inspire confidence in those considering Graham in Week 3.
