Graham (knee) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Along with Graham, quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee) was withheld from team work in the Packers' first session of the week, but it's suspected that both players were merely receiving maintenance. The knee issue isn't a new concern for Graham, whose practice reps have been capped the past couple of weeks while he's managed the issue. Graham was able to avoid a questionable tag heading into both of the past two games, so it's expected that he'll follow a similar path in advance of Monday's tilt with the 49ers.

