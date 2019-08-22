Graham (finger) will join 33 Packers players on the sidelines for Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders.

Even if Graham's finger injury allowed him to play Thursday, the field conditions in Winnipeg resulted in head coach Matt LaFleur sitting all of the starters. Marcedes Lewis and Jace Sternberger will also sit out, so Robert Tonya, Evan Baylis and Pharoah McKever should take the reps at tight end.