Packers' Jimmy Graham: Small workload in win
Graham caught all three of his targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Cowboys.
The 41 yards actually led the Packers' wide receivers and tight ends on the afternoon, as the passing game took a back seat to a massive performance from Aaron Jones both on the ground and through the air. Graham only has 19 targets through five games, far below his usual pace, but if Davante Adams (toe) remains sidelined, the veteran tight end should see more volume as one of Aaron Rodgers' most reliable options.
