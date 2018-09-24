Packers' Jimmy Graham: Snags five catches in loss
Graham snared five of seven targets for 45 yards in the Packers' 31-17 loss to the Redskins on Sunday.
Graham third on the team in receptions and targets, tying Ty Montgomery in the latter category. The veteran tight end has proven to be a reasonably good fit within the Packers offense thus far, parlaying 19 looks into 13 receptions for 148 yards (11.4 YPC). Graham has yet to find the end zone, but given Aaron Rodgers' history with tight-end usage in the red zone and Graham's own nose for the goal line, some touchdowns should be forthcoming. He'll look to break through in a favorable matchup against the Bills in Week 4.
More News
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Leads team in receiving versus Vikings•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Quiet in Packers debut•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Likely out Friday•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Scores on only catch Thursday•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: In line to play Thursday•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Returns to drills•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3