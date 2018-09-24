Graham snared five of seven targets for 45 yards in the Packers' 31-17 loss to the Redskins on Sunday.

Graham third on the team in receptions and targets, tying Ty Montgomery in the latter category. The veteran tight end has proven to be a reasonably good fit within the Packers offense thus far, parlaying 19 looks into 13 receptions for 148 yards (11.4 YPC). Graham has yet to find the end zone, but given Aaron Rodgers' history with tight-end usage in the red zone and Graham's own nose for the goal line, some touchdowns should be forthcoming. He'll look to break through in a favorable matchup against the Bills in Week 4.