Graham (knee) was listed as a full participant in Friday's practice.

The activity allowed Graham to avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend, ensuring he'll be available to fill his usual role as the Packers' starting tight end Sunday in Detroit. After recording his first touchdown of the season a week earlier against Buffalo, Graham could have a good opportunity to build on that performance in Week 5. One of the Packers' three starting wideouts, Randall Cobb (hamstring), has already been ruled out for the contest, and the other two starters, Davante Adams (calf) and Geronimo Allison (concussion/hamstring), are listed as questionable. That leaves a trio of unproven rookies (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, J'Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown) as the only healthy wideouts on the roster, which could prompt quarterback Aaron Rodgers to look Graham's way more often.

