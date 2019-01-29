Packers' Jimmy Graham: Still in plans for Green Bay
The Packers currently plan to keep Graham under contract for 2019, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A major disappointment in the first season of his three-year, $30 million contract, Graham may get a second chance in Green Bay under the guidance of new head coach Matt LaFleur. It feels like a suboptimal decision from a salary cap standpoint, but the Packers aren't crazy to hope for some degree of improvement if the new scheme can take advantage of their tight end's 6-foot-7 frame while mitigating the impact of his declining athleticism. The team will need to make a final decision by March 15, at which point the 32-year-old is due a $5 million roster bonus. Regardless of this recent report, Graham's spot on the team will be tenuous until that date passes.
