Graham (groin) is active Week 3 against Denver.

Graham returned to the practice field on a limited basis for Friday's session, and all indicators at that time suggested the tight end would be suiting up. He's now through pregame warmups and appears in line to take on a regular workload. While Graham saw the field for 54 snaps (73 percent) Week 2 against Minnesota, he wasn't a major factor in the passing game, seeing just one target. He'll look to get more involved against a Denver defense that is in the middle of the pack in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. While opposing tight ends have been targeted 19 times against the Broncos, the unit has yet to allow one to reach the endzone.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories