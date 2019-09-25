Packers' Jimmy Graham: Suiting up Thursday
Graham (groin/quadriceps) does not have an injury designation Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Graham was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but he appears to have shaken off his injuries and will suit up Thursday versus the Eagles. In three games Graham has caught only three of seven targets for 30 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday that he wants to get Graham more involved in the offense, according to Demovsky, so it's possible that the veteran tight end could see increased target volume going forward.
