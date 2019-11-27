Packers' Jimmy Graham: Tending to calf issue
Graham was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report due to a calf injury.
Graham has dealt with a number of lower-body issues this season, but this is the first time 'calf' has made an appearance. Despite being banged up, he's played at least 70 percent of the offensive snaps in seven of the Packers' 11 contests this season. However, he's topped out at 65 yards (Week 7 against the Raiders) in a given game, while scoring three TDs along the way. With another health concern in tow, Graham's status bears watching as the week continues.
