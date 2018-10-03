Packers' Jimmy Graham: Tending to knee injury
Graham didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Coach Mike McCarthy called Graham's absence from last Wednesday's session a day of "maintenance." Graham followed it up with limited participation Thursday and Friday, but was cleared of an injury designation on the Packers' final Week 4 injury report. He'll aim to do the same this week after recording his first touchdown as a Packer this past Sunday versus the Bills.
More News
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Not present at Wednesday's practice•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Finally scores TD in Packers uniform•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Removed from injury report•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Advances to limited work•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Comes down with knee injury•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jared Goff is going to keep on rolling, but the outlook isn't so good for Andrew Luck in Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Kenny Golladay's breakout season was derailed a bit in Week 4, but he's going to bounce right...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Sony Michel and Aaron Jones have shown flashes, but not enough for Fantasy owners to trust...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Injury updates for Gronk, Hilton
There are a lot of injuries to watch before Thursday nights game. Heath Cummings has your updates...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times