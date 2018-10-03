Graham didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Coach Mike McCarthy called Graham's absence from last Wednesday's session a day of "maintenance." Graham followed it up with limited participation Thursday and Friday, but was cleared of an injury designation on the Packers' final Week 4 injury report. He'll aim to do the same this week after recording his first touchdown as a Packer this past Sunday versus the Bills.

