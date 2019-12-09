Graham secured three of five targets for 49 yards in the Packers' 20-15 win over the Redskins on Sunday.

The veteran tight end had one of his more productive days of the second half of the season, checking in second only to Aaron Jones in receiving yardage for the day and drawing the third-most targets. Graham has eclipsed 20 receiving yards in only two of the last six games when factoring in Sunday's performance, however, so he remains a low-floor play in all formats heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Bears.