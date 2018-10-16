Graham caught five of nine targets for 104 yards in Monday night's 33-30 win over the 49ers.

Graham enjoyed his best statistical performance as a Packer, ripping off a gain of 54 yards en route to his first 100-plus outing. Overall, Graham only trailed top wideout Davante Adams in all receiving categories, making his presence felt amongst an inexperienced group of pass catchers. Fresh off another encouraging outing, Graham enters Green Bay's bye week with solid momentum.