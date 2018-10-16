Packers' Jimmy Graham: Tops 100 yards in win
Graham caught five of nine targets for 104 yards in Monday night's 33-30 win over the 49ers.
Graham enjoyed his best statistical performance as a Packer, ripping off a gain of 54 yards en route to his first 100-plus outing. Overall, Graham only trailed top wideout Davante Adams in all receiving categories, making his presence felt amongst an inexperienced group of pass catchers. Fresh off another encouraging outing, Graham enters Green Bay's bye week with solid momentum.
More News
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Returns to full practice•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Sitting out practice•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Strong showing in Week 5 loss•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Steers clear of injury designation•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Limited at Thursday's practice•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Set to practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6