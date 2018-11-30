Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday morning that Graham (thumb) was unable to do as much at Thursday's practice as he hoped to, Kelly Price of NBC 26 reports.

Graham was able to practice on a limited basis after sitting out the previous day, but, naturally, he hoped he would be further along the recovery path by this point. Graham played through the injury last week and could do so again in Week 13, but his snaps were limited last week because of the setback, and that could be the case again should he suit up Sunday.