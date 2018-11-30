Packers' Jimmy Graham: Unable to get in desired work
Head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday morning that Graham (thumb) was unable to do as much at Thursday's practice as he hoped to, Kelly Price of NBC 26 reports.
Graham was able to practice on a limited basis after sitting out the previous day, but, naturally, he hoped he would be further along the recovery path by this point. Graham played through the injury last week and could do so again in Week 13, but his snaps were limited last week because of the setback, and that could be the case again should he suit up Sunday.
More News
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Upgrades to limited participation•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Misses more practice time•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Plays sparingly in Week 12•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Playing Sunday, as expected•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: In line to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Jimmy Graham: Listed as questionable for SNF•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 things to know
It's the most important week of the season. Playoff spots are on the line. Here's what you...