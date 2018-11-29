Packers' Jimmy Graham: Upgrades to limited participation
Graham (thumb/knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
While the activity represents a step forward from what Graham was able to do Wednesday, it still appears likely that he'll require a heavy tape job over his fractured left thumb heading into Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Without the full range of motion in the thumb, Graham is unable to catch passes or block in optimal fashion, which could result in his snaps being restricted again if he plays this week.
