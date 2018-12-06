Packers' Jimmy Graham: Upgrades to limited showing
Graham (thumb/knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
As he usually does, Graham is building up his workload in anticipation of Sunday's game against the Falcons, who have conceded an average of 4.8 catches (on 6.7 targets) for 50.1 yards to go with four touchdowns to tight ends in 12 games this season.
