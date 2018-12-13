Packers' Jimmy Graham: Upgrades to limited Thursday
Graham (knee/thumb) was limited at Thursday's practice, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
The Packers continue to keep close tabs on Graham's practice reps due to a pair of injuries. In reality, his broken left thumb is the one that impacts him on gamedays, hindering his ability to haul in Aaron Rodgers' hardest throws. On the receiving end of 20 passes from Rodgers with the injured appendage, Graham has averaged just 8.1 yards per catch and 4.9 yards per target over the last three games. With the Bears' tough defense on tap Sunday, Graham will be hard-pressed to make a mark in the box score.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...