Graham (knee/thumb) was limited at Thursday's practice, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

The Packers continue to keep close tabs on Graham's practice reps due to a pair of injuries. In reality, his broken left thumb is the one that impacts him on gamedays, hindering his ability to haul in Aaron Rodgers' hardest throws. On the receiving end of 20 passes from Rodgers with the injured appendage, Graham has averaged just 8.1 yards per catch and 4.9 yards per target over the last three games. With the Bears' tough defense on tap Sunday, Graham will be hard-pressed to make a mark in the box score.

