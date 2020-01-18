Scott has been added to the Packers' injury report as questionable ahead of Sunday's showdown against the 49ers due to an illness.

Scott is the only punter on the Packers' roster, so a potential absence would certainly be notable. However, the severity of his illness is not known at this time, and his final status will be determined by how he is feeling closer to kickoff. The Alabama product is finishing his second year in Green Bay and averaged 44.0 yards on 77 punts this season.