Packers' JK Scott: Available Monday
RotoWire Staff
Oct 5, 2020
Scott (illness) will play in Monday's game against the Falcons.
Scott popped up on the injury report after coming down with an illness Saturday. However, the team never promoted another punter to the active roster, so his status was seemingly never too much in jeopardy.
