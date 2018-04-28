Packers' JK Scott: Green Bay lands in fifth round

The Packers selected Scott in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 172nd overall.

Scott served as Alabama's punter for the last four years, and his selection in the fifth round isn't the greatest sign for incumbent punter Tyler Vogel. Vogel's net average of 41.6 from last year was very good, but he showed an inability to pinpoint the coffin corner with just 19 punts inside the 20 on 71 attempts.