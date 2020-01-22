Scott played in all 16 regular-season games the Packers played and averaged 44.0 yards and 39.9 net yards on 77 punts.

Scott held down the punting job in Green Bay for the second straight season, but his results were unremarkable, as he finished 28th in the league in yards per punt and 24th in the league in net yards per punt. He will be the favorite to punt again for the Packers in 2020, but there's a chance he could face some competition for his spot.