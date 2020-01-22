Packers' JK Scott: Pedestrian second season
Scott played in all 16 regular-season games the Packers played and averaged 44.0 yards and 39.9 net yards on 77 punts.
Scott held down the punting job in Green Bay for the second straight season, but his results were unremarkable, as he finished 28th in the league in yards per punt and 24th in the league in net yards per punt. He will be the favorite to punt again for the Packers in 2020, but there's a chance he could face some competition for his spot.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.
-
DFS plays for championship round
DFS lineup choices are more challenging for championship round weekend with fewer options and...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's addition to the Cowboys, even if he's not the one doing...