Packers' JK Scott: Plays key role in victory
Scott averaged 47.6 yards on nine punts in Thursday's victory over the Bears.
The Bears' defense bottled up the Packers' offense for most of Thursday's game, but Scott played a key role in the Packers regularly winning the field-position battle, constantly flipping the field and downing five points inside the opponent's 20-yard line. His biggest kick of the night came when he unleashed a 63-yard bomb with under two minutes remaining that left the Bears needing to go 86 yards to tie the game -- a distance they were unable to cover. Scott had a so-so rookie year, but at least for one night, he showed why the Packers spent a fifth-round pick on him in 2018.
