Scott averaged 47.6 yards on nine punts in Thursday's victory over the Bears.

The Bears' defense bottled up the Packers' offense for most of Thursday's game, but Scott played a key role in the Packers regularly winning the field-position battle, constantly flipping the field and downing five points inside the opponent's 20-yard line. His biggest kick of the night came when he unleashed a 63-yard bomb with under two minutes remaining that left the Bears needing to go 86 yards to tie the game -- a distance they were unable to cover. Scott had a so-so rookie year, but at least for one night, he showed why the Packers spent a fifth-round pick on him in 2018.

