Moore is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Moore suited up in Week 4 for the first time as a professional, and he will do the same this week with both Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion/hamstring) inactive. It's not particularly clear what type of role Moore will play Sunday, but he did see some first-team reps at practice this week, and will presumably slot in as the Packers' third receiver behind starters Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

